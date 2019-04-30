If you're up for a bit of a road trip this Saturday, consider driving out to Ridgecrest for the gala Fiesta Del Cinco De Mayo.
Headlining the show is Julio Morones, who performs as Julio y su Teclado Magico. The blind musician from Los Angeles didn't let anything stop him in pursuing his love of music. Starting at age 10, he began composing songs, and learned how to play piano by heart. Before breaking out as an independent keyboard player, Morones performed in numerous bands, ranging in style from reggae and Latin to cumbia tropical and rhythm and blues. He has just released his first solo album featuring the sounds of cumbia, Tejano and bachata.
Saturday's event will also include a contest for best sombrero and street tacos. Admission is $15, which include one taco and water or soft drink. Additional sodas and beer or wine (with ID) will be available for purchase.
The gala, sponsored by High Desert Haven and Cordell Construction Co. in Ridgecrest, starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Historic USO Building, 230 W. Ridgecrest Blvd.
Call 760-375-8456 for more information.
— Nick Rogers is the publicity director of the Historical Society of the Upper Mojave Desert.
