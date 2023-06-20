Enjoy a bit of Georgia with a performance by Blackberry Smoke, which heads to the Fox Theater on Sept. 22.
Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Southern rock band continues to stay true to its Georgian roots.
Over the years, the band — consisting of vocalist/lead guitarist Charlie Starr, guitarist/vocalist Paul Jackson, bassist/vocalist Richard Turner, drummer Brit Turner, and keyboardist Brandon Still — has toured with ZZ Top, Zac Brown Band and Eric Church.
Its last four full-length albums reached the top 10 of the Billboard country charts, with two (2015's "Holding All The Roses" and 2016's "Like An Arrow)" landing at No. 1. The latest, 2021's "You Hear Georgia," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Americana/folk chart.
"Having played music together for so long, it does become a sort of a telepathic thing, where we all are nodding our head at the same time, like, 'A-ha, I know what this feels like,' or what it should feel and sound like," Starr said in a news release.
"That's what makes it so enjoyable to be in a band: to play with the same dudes decade after decade. Because when you land on something that works to you, you don't want to stop. You want to keep doing it."
Doors open at 7 p.m., the show is at 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at the theater, 2002 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $35 to $65, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at thebakersfieldfox.com. Get yours early using code "FOXFAN" starting Thursday.
You can also purchase tickets at the box office or by phone 661-324-1369 on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.