Black Jacket Symphony show at Fox moves to Oct. 28

It's been 50 years since Led Zeppelin released its hit album "Led Zeppelin IV," and Bakersfield has been waiting to celebrate.
A show by Black Jacket Symphony, a group of handpicked musicians who has recreated more than 40 classic rock albums for audiences to relive, has been in the works at the Fox Theater since 2020. Now the theater has announced the rescheduled date of Oct. 28.
Performing albums in full and with the help of some impressive visuals, they make a night of rock 'n' roll magic.
This show will be separated into two sets: The first recreates "IV" as a symphonic piece and the second set will feature some of Led Zeppelin's greatest hits including "Stairway to Heaven," "Going to California" and "When the Levee Breaks."
The group performed last at the Fox in March 2020, performing Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon."
All tickets purchased for the original show will be honored. Current ticket-holders who would prefer a refund should email info@thebakersfieldfox.com.
Tickets range from $25 to $30 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
The show will take place at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Fox Theater, 2001 H St. Check the Fox's website, thebakersfieldfox.com, for more information.