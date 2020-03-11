Few albums leave as powerful of an impression as "Led Zeppelin IV."
The album, originally released in 1971, has never left the cultural zeitgeist, featuring such classics as "Going to California," "When the Levee Breaks" and "Stairway to Heaven."
Audiences can revisit this album at the upcoming Black Jacket Symphony show at the Fox Theater on Oct. 24.
This will be the group's second show this year at the Fox, having performed Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon" on March 1.
Over the past 10 years, this group of hand-picked musicians have recreated over 40 classic rock albums for audiences to relive. Performing albums in full and with the help of some impressive visuals, they make a night of rock 'n' roll magic.
The performance is separated into two sets: The first recreates "IV" as a symphonic piece and the second set features some of Led Zeppelin's greatest hits.
"The Black Jacket Symphony presents: Led Zeppelin IV" will take place 8 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Fox Theater, 2001 H St. Tickets are $25 to $30 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.