If you've got to postpone a concert celebrating a classic rock album, it doesn't hurt to move the date to its 50th anniversary.
Black Jacket Symphony has moved its show at the Fox Theater, which was set for this month, to Oct. 23, 2021.
Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the release of "Led Zeppelin IV," the 1971 Led Zeppelin album that was to be celebrated at the concert. Over the past 10 years, Black Jacket Symphony, a group of handpicked musicians, has recreated more than 40 classic rock albums for audiences to relive.
Performing albums in full and with the help of some impressive visuals, they make a night of rock ’n’ roll magic.
The show will be separated into two sets: The first recreates "IV" as a symphonic piece and the second set will feature some of Led Zeppelin's greatest hits including "Stairway to Heaven," "Going to California" and "When the Levee Breaks."
This will be the group's second show at the Fox, having performed Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon" on March 1.
The band said in a news release, "We had a blast in Bakersfield and can’t wait to rock with you again!"
All tickets purchased for the original Oct. 24, 2020, show will be honored. Current ticket-holders who would prefer a refund should email info@thebakersfieldfox.com.
Tickets for the new date range from $25 to $30 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
The show will take place at 8 p.m. Oct. 23, 2021, at the Fox Theater, 2001 H St. Check the Fox's website, thebakersfieldfox.com, for more information.