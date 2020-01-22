Every album tells a story.
There will always be hits and enjoyable singles but experiencing an entire album takes listeners through an amazing journey. Look no further than Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon" for an album that tells an amazing story with such hits as "Money," "Us and Them," "Brain Damage" and more
Black Jacket Symphony will bring the iconic Pink Floyd album to the Fox Theater on March 1.
This group of hand-picked musicians has recreated over 35 classic rock albums for audiences to relive. They perform albums in full and with the help of some impressive visuals they make a night of rock 'n' roll magic.
The Black Jacket Symphony presents Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon will take place 8 p.m. March 1 at the Fox Theater, 2001 H St. Tickets are $25 to $30 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
