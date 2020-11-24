Jim Ranger is ready to go live. The Bakersfield pastor triumphed in the knockout round of "The Voice" on Monday, advancing on in the competition.
Facing off with his fellow Team Blake performer Jus Jon, Ranger chose to sing Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind." He said the song resonated with him because of his three children and the lessons he wants to instill in them.
"I want them to succeed, I want them to live their best life but not feel entitled to anything."
Even before going before the judges, Ranger impressed mega mentor Usher who said, "Jim just has a comfort that you can't teach. It just comes from being connected to the songs. It's genuine. Jim is a gem."
Ranger went on to wow the judges, who were also moved by his emotional description of the song, which he said he listens to with his "two knucklehead boys" and his dad, James Ranger, lead pastor at New Life Church.
Judge Blake Shelton said it was tough to pick the winner of the knockout round but that Ranger had the edge.
"There was no denying that performance," Shelton said. "And there is no denying his performance every single time he gets on the stage."
Ranger will now advance to the reality competition's live shows, which kick off next week. New episodes air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.