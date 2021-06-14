You are the owner of this article.
Beale Park concerts to be held Sunday and June 27

Beale Park Band 2021

Patriotic music lovers are in luck this month. After opting for a recorded concert last year, the Beale Park Band is back with two patriotic-themed concerts to be held Sunday and June 27. The performances are very popular, as seen in this 2016 file photo, with patriotic tunes and salutes to the military.

 Courtesy of Beale Park Band

Those wanting to enjoy a relaxing summer concert this month are in luck with the return of performances at Beale Park.

The Beale Park Band, an affiliate of the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, will hold concerts at 8 p.m. Sunday and June 27 at the downtown park, 500 Oleander Ave.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs to settle in and enjoy the performance. As of a May posting, audience members were asked to seat themselves south of the first set of backstops for the horseshoe pits, with the band set up on the basketball court.

