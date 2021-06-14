Beale Park concerts to be held Sunday and June 27

Those wanting to enjoy a relaxing summer concert this month are in luck with the return of performances at Beale Park.
The Beale Park Band, an affiliate of the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, will hold concerts at 8 p.m. Sunday and June 27 at the downtown park, 500 Oleander Ave.
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs to settle in and enjoy the performance. As of a May posting, audience members were asked to seat themselves south of the first set of backstops for the horseshoe pits, with the band set up on the basketball court.