Prepare for "Good Vibrations" when The Beach Boys return to Bakersfield this fall.
The legendary California band will play Dignity Health Amphitheatre at the Park at River Walk on Oct. 13.
Band co-founder, lead singer and chief lyricist Mike Love leads the band along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago. (This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.)
For more than a half-century, the iconic group has made a name for itself from its first single "Surfin'" in 1961 to later anthems of American youth such as "Surfin' USA," "Surfer Girl," "Fun, Fun, Fun," "I Get Around," "California Girls," "Help Me Rhonda," "Barbara Ann," "Good Vibrations," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "Rock and Roll Music" and "Kokomo."
The band has sold over 100 million records worldwide and received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.
The performance kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at amphitheatre, 11200 Stockdale Highway.
Tickets, ranging from $44.50 to $119.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com and the Mechanics Bank Arena box office, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
