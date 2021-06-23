BC to host U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West concert on July 2

Just in time for July Fourth, Bakersfield College will offer a “Salute to America!” courtesy of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West on July 2.
Stationed in the Bay Area at Travis Air Force Base, the Band of the Golden West is the only active-duty Air Force band west of the Rockies, with about 60 versatile airmen-musicians under the command of Maj. Joseph S. Hansen.
In addition to performing for civilian communities throughout California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona and Nevada, the band supports 13 Air Force bases, eight Air Force Reserve wings, and six recruiting squadrons in more than 250 annual performances.
Gates open at 6 p.m., with the free concert running from 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 2 at the Outdoor Theater at the Simonsen Performing Arts Center on BC's campus, 1801 Panorama Drive.