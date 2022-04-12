BC to host spring choral concert on April 22

Enjoy the sounds of the season at Bakersfield College with its upcoming spring choral concert "I Have A Voice."
The April 22 performance will feature a variety of selections "from high energy humor to moving and thoughtful inspiration" from the BC College Choir, Chamber Singers and Renegade Chorus.
There will also be a special kickoff performance by selected sopranos and altos from area high schools, many of whom will join BC as students this fall and launch a brand-new soprano and alto chorus.
Also on the set list are selections from the works of Moira Smiley, Josquin des Prez, Levente Gyöngyösi, Jonathon Larson and traditional Jamaican and South African pieces.
The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. April 22 in the Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Center's indoor theater, 1801 Panorama Drive.
Admission is $12, $8 students, seniors and BC staff. Tickets are available at bit.ly/bcchoir22 and at the door.
Those who want to further support BC's vocal studies program can opt for a Dinner & A Show ticket, which includes a pre-show meal an hour before the concert in the courtyard outside the performing arts center. Proceeds will benefit the Choral Studies program's European travel plans in 2023.
Cost is $25, with tickets available at the same link.