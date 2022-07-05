BC to host Drum Corps International competition

On July 22, Bakersfield College will host Resound, a drum and bugle competition bringing together some of the country’s best corps.
Presented by Drum Corps International, the event will feature five corps: 2019 finalist Golden Empire Drum & Bugle Corps, an ensemble within BC's Performing Arts department; 2018 DCI Open Class champions Santa Clara Vanguard Cadets; five-time champions Blue Devils B from Concord; Columbians from Tri-Cities, Wash.; and Les Stentors of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada.
For more than four decades, Drum Corps International (DCI) has served as a powerful, global youth activity with "far-reaching artistic, educational and organizational influence."
DCI is marching music's major league with live performances and nationally broadcast events through the annual DCI Tour and World Championships.
Gates open at 5 p.m. with the competition at 7 p.m. July 22 at Memorial Stadium, 1801 Panorama Drive.
Tickets are $15, $12 for seniors (65 and older) and active military with ID, $10 for students with ID and free for children 5 and younger.
Visit dci.org/events/2022-resound for tickets and more information.