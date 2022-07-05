 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BC to host Drum Corps International competition

On July 22, Bakersfield College will host Resound, a drum and bugle competition bringing together some of the country’s best corps.

Presented by Drum Corps International, the event will feature five corps: 2019 finalist Golden Empire Drum & Bugle Corps, an ensemble within BC's  Performing Arts department; 2018 DCI Open Class champions Santa Clara Vanguard Cadets; five-time champions Blue Devils B from Concord; Columbians from Tri-Cities, Wash.; and Les Stentors of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada.

For more than four decades, Drum Corps International (DCI) has served as a powerful, global youth activity with "far-reaching artistic, educational and organizational influence."

DCI is marching music's major league with live performances and nationally broadcast events through the annual DCI Tour and World Championships.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with the competition at 7 p.m. July 22 at Memorial Stadium, 1801 Panorama Drive. 

Tickets are $15, $12 for seniors (65 and older) and active military with ID, $10 for students with ID and free for children 5 and younger.

Visit dci.org/events/2022-resound for tickets and more information.

Coronavirus Cases