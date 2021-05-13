BC releasing Spring Virtual Choral Concert on Monday

Set the night to music on Monday with Bakersfield College's Spring Virtual Choral Concert.
The performance, titled "I Lived," will be released on the BC Choirs' YouTube page.
Dr. Jennifer Garrett, director of choral and vocal studies at Bakersfield College, is looking forward to sharing the pre-recorded concert to the community.
"While the past year has changed how we conduct our concerts, it has not changed why and what we do as singers, performers, and artists," she said in a news release. "I am so proud of BC's choral community for creating such a beautiful concert for everyone to enjoy."
Music chosen for the concert focuses on living through hardships and addresses some of the challenges brought on by COVID-19. It features themes such as living through loss and loneliness and how relationships, community, hope and music can carry us through.
Along with the BC Choirs, the concert features performances by the Renegade Chorus and Chamber Singers. Guest artists include cellist Sebastian Lee, Tracy Harris on flute, drummer Kyle Burnham, guitarist Tim Heasley and dancer Victoria Marchetti representing Bakersfield City Ballet.
The free concert will be available at 7 p.m. Monday on the BC Choir's YouTube Channel.