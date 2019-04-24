It's earth, wind and fire on Friday at Bakersfield College but it's not funk music on stage. The college's spring choral concert will present the efforts of hard-working students with the theme of Elements: Earth, Water, Air and Fire.
Led by BC choral director Jennifer Garrett, the concert features the talents of the Bakersfield College Choir and Chamber Singers as well as collaborative pianist Patrick Bender.
Garrett said there will be a multimedia component to the show, thanks to video footage put together by students. During the performance of Ola Gjeilo's "Tundra" by the BC combined women singers, images of a treeless region will be projected.
The beauty of the Earth will also be on display during the choir's performance of John Rutter's "For the Beauty of the Earth." There will be an original piano composition played on piano called, Kawaakri. It was composed and will be played by music major John Lanier.
This concert will also feature the Synergy Chamber Players: Joshua Estrada and Alex Navarro on violin, Melissa McGlumphy on viola and Paul Young on cello.
Garrett said their presentation of Dvorak "American Quartet" will be a wonderful way to bring professional-level chamber music to the audience.
She also made note of the BC combined men singers who will perform an arrangement of "What Shall we do with a Drunken Sailor."
"The choirs have worked so diligently all semester," Garrett wrote in an email. "I ask a lot of them in terms of time, memorization, excellence, and personal investment in the music.
"I hope everyone comes to see all of their hard work and dedication. I know this concert will bring joy to all who attend as we celebrate our amazing world together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.