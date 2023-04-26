 Skip to main content
BC music programs to present combined concert

BC Jazz Ensemble combined concert

The BC Jazz Ensemble will join Bakersfield College's choirs, concert band and BC/CSUB Orchestra for a combined concert on May 3 at the northeast campus.

 Courtesy of Bakersfield College

On May 3, the Bakersfield College Performing Arts Department will host a combined concert, featuring the college's Choirs, Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble and the BC/Cal State Bakersfield Orchestra on stage together.

This once-a-year concert, emceed by music professor John Gerhold, will feature Bakersfield College music students and faculty bringing together some of their award-winning ensembles to highlight this semester’s best works.

