BC music programs to present combined concert

On May 3, the Bakersfield College Performing Arts Department will host a combined concert, featuring the college's Choirs, Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble and the BC/Cal State Bakersfield Orchestra on stage together.
This once-a-year concert, emceed by music professor John Gerhold, will feature Bakersfield College music students and faculty bringing together some of their award-winning ensembles to highlight this semester’s best works.
The presentation will feature performances by the Chamber Singers, College Choir, Renegade Chorus, Bella Lux Treble Chorus, Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble, and the Joint Orchestra featuring student musicians from BC and CSUB.
Expect inspiring and uplifting choral music, iconic big band songs, rousing fanfares and string orchestra classics.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. May 3 at the Edward Simonsen Outdoor Theater on campus, 1801 Panorama Drive.
Admission for the concert is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to park in lot P3 on the northeast side of campus. No outside food or drinks are allowed.