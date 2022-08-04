BC Jazz and Commercial Music Academy produces album

Hard work is paying off for students of Bakersfield College's Jazz and Commercial Music Academy with the release of an album of their work.
In late July, 26 student musicians collaborated under the guidance of five members of BC's music faculty for the tuition-free course that focused on building a strong foundation of knowledge needed for a career in music.
"The summer academy is such a rewarding, immersive experience for both the students and faculty," Jazz Studies director and Performing Arts Department Chair Kris Tiner said in a news release. "It gives us a chance to talk about collaboration, persistence, and the satisfaction of developing a creative musical project all the way to the finished product.
"For most of these students, it's their first real taste of something they hope to be doing for the rest of their lives!"
"I was deeply moved and impressed with the commitment and confidence our students showed during the academy," Commercial Music program director Dr. Joshua Ottum added in the news release. "Their willingness to take risks and be vulnerable inspired me as an educator and artist and I look forward to working with these students into the future."
Along with Tiner and Ottum, BC adjunct faculty members Kyle Burnham, Paul Cierley and Miller Wrenn also led the academy students.
From their efforts came an album of eight tracks entirely written, performed and recorded by the students.
Tracks are:
"Good Vibes" by Jonathan Diaz: Performed by Diaz and fellow keyboardist Miguel Mejia, flutist Gina Fields, guitarist Alejandro Reyes Angie Isales on tenor saxophone, Apollo Alva on baritone saxophone, Kris Tiner on trumpet, Salvador Fabian on French horn, Mason Von Heath on bass and drummer Nicholas Wilbur.
"T's Tune" by Tmadeitez: Performed by Martin Mora on tenor sax, Jonathan Diaz on synthesizer, guitarists Marcos Gonzalez, Marcus Hernandez, keyboardist Andrea Sotelo, Cavell Diaz on bass and drummer Nate Wy
"When I Thought You Were Mine" by Berlin Fussy: Performed by lead vocalist Berlin Fussy, Lisela Olegario and Lily Nguyen on background vocals, guitarists Christopher Porta and William Edwards, keyboardist Leonardo Gil, Miller Wrenn on bass and drummer Nate Wy
"Church" by Nicholas Wilbur: Performed by Wilbur on drums and synthesizer, flutist Gina Fields, Angie Isales on tenor saxophone, Apollo Alva on baritone saxophone, trumpeter Kris Tiner, trombonist Salvador Fabian, Miguel Mejia and Jonathan Diaz on keyboards, guitarist Alejandro Reyes and Mason Von Heath on bass
"Couldn't Sleep" by Apollo Alva: Performed by Alva on baritone saxophone, flutist Gina Fields, Angie Isales on tenor saxophone, trumpeter Kris Tiner, Salvador Fabian, Miguel Mejia on vibraphone, keyboardist Jonathan Diaz, guitarist Alejandro Reyes, drummer Nicholas Wilbur and Mason Von Heath on bass
"C's Tune" by Cavell Diaz: Performed by Diaz on bass, Martin Mora on tenor saxophone, guitarists Marcos Gonzalez and Marcus Hernandez, keyboardist Andrea Sotelo and drummer Nate Wy
"Possible" by Lisela Olegario: Performed by lead vocalist Lisela Olegario, Lisela Olegario and Lily Nguyen on background vocals, guitarists Christopher Porta, William Edwards, keyboardist Leonardo Gil, drummer Nate Wy, Miller Wrenn on bass and mixing by Tmadeitez
"Waiting" by Gina Fields: Performed by Fields on flute, Apollo Alva on bass clarinet, Angie Isales on tenor saxophone, trumpeter Kris Tiner, Salvador Fabian on trombone, Miguel Mejia on vibraphone, keyboardist Jonathan Diaz, guitarist Alejandro Reyes, drummer Nicholas Wilbur and Mason Von Heath on bass
The album, titled "Jazz and Commercial Music Academy 2022," is available now at bcjazzstudies.bandcamp.com for $6.99. Purchase the album ($6.99) for unlimited streaming via the Bandcamp app as well as high-quality downloads.
Proceeds from sales benefit the Jazz Studies and Commercial Music programs at Bakersfield College.
Visit bakersfieldcollege.edu/performingarts for more information on the various programs offered by BC's Performing Arts Department.