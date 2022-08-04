 Skip to main content
BC Jazz and Commercial Music Academy produces album

Hard work is paying off for students of Bakersfield College's Jazz and Commercial Music Academy with the release of an album of their work.

In late July, 26 student musicians collaborated under the guidance of five members of BC's music faculty for the tuition-free course that focused on building a strong foundation of knowledge needed for a career in music.

