Bakersfield College’s Choirs will brighten your post-holiday week with "Becoming Us," a virtual concert going up Monday on YouTube.
The performance will feature the Bakersfield College Choir, Chamber Singers and Renegade Chorus with special guests Caley Mayhall, Christina Parnell, Ken Burdick and Tracy Harris.
The Bakersfield College choral groups have been conducting rehearsals on Zoom.
Dr. Jennifer Garrett, director of choral and vocal studies at Bakersfield College, said the concert has been a team effort.
“It has been an almost insurmountable challenge, but the choirs have banded together and collaborated with BC Professor Joseph Tipay’s drawing classes, BC music professors, as well as community members to produce this concert," she said in a news release.
Music selected for the concert focuses on what the community has been through for the past eight months, Garrett said, noting “trials help us become who are, and adversity can help us become the people we were meant to be."
"We can all be the kind of people that can unite the world together and BC’s choirs hope to share a little bit of that with you through music.”
Free to view, “Becoming Us” will be available at 7 p.m. Monday on the BC Choir’s YouTube Channel.
BC's campus remains closed to the general public and is only offering essential courses with strict protocols and guidelines. The college's services and programs are virtually open to students through the Student Information Desk from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.