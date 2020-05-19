For Dillon James, being on "American Idol" felt like a dream.
The dream ended Sunday night after the local musician made it all the way to the finals.
In the season finale for "American Idol," the Bakersfield native made it to the final five after the first round of voting. For his final performance, he sang Bob Dylan's “The Times They Are A-Changin’” before he was eliminated. The winner of the 18th season was New York City singer Samantha "Just Sam" Diaz.
The live show aired Sunday with judges and contestants filming from their homes. James sang from his backyard, which was lit by lanterns, while his family watched him perform.
"Just wanna say thank you so much to all of you humans out there in the world who have shown me some kind of love/support over the last few months," Dillon wrote in a post on Instagram. "While on my journey with @americanidol I learned so much about myself and also who I wanted to become. From starting off the season a nervous wreck to somehow being in the top five of ‘American Idol’ with some of the most talented people I’ve ever met. It was an experience I’ll never forget and really showed me how much I love music and people."
James' music can be found at iTunes, Spotify, YouTube and most streaming services. For more on the performer, visit his Instagram, @Dillonjames21, or go to dillonjames.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.