Bakersfield Symphony to hold auditions for open chairs

In advance of opening its upcoming season, the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra will hold auditions for several open chairs in its wind and brass sections.
Typically, the symphony holds auditions at least once every season for open chairs and substitute players. As a result of the pandemic, musicians have not been able to audition for two years. Additionally, in that time, more seats have opened as performers have retired or moved on.
"We are excited to explore the incredible talent that Kern County and its surrounding areas have to offer in this round of auditions. Our new director of artistic administration, Kendra Green, has done a fantastic job in updating and organizing the audition process as we keep striving for transparency and providing equal opportunity for all musicians,” symphony conductor Stilian Kirov said in a news release.
Kirov renewed his commitment to the symphony, which he has been with since 2015, by signing a five-year contract.
Auditions will take place on Oct. 4 through 6 at Bakersfield College Theater, 1801 Panorama Drive, for the following seats: principal trumpet, principal horn, principal clarinet, harp and second oboe.
For more information or to sign up to audition, visit the Bakersfield Symphony website at bsonow.org, or contact the Symphony office by emailing info@bsonow.org or calling 661-323-7928.