Dillon James has turned tribulation into a triumph.
Now one of the final seven contestants in the current season of "American Idol, the Bakersfield local has been open about his struggles with addiction that left him homeless sleeping in a parking garage. He turned to his family and religion to help him on the road to recovery.
"I am grateful every day for the second chance that I have been given at life and want to help people that are ready to give up, see that there can be light at the end of that tunnel," James said in a previous interview with The Californian.
In the penultimate episode of the season, which aired on Mother's Day, James sang a cover of "Our Town" and "Hang On, Hang On" as an ode to his mother. This performance helped him advance to this weekend's "American Idol" finals.
"American Idol" finishes its 18th season this Sunday with the live show featuring judges and contestants filming from their homes, which is a first for the long-running singing competition. The finale airs 8 p.m. Sunday on ABC.
James' music can be found at iTunes, Spotify, YouTube, and most streaming services, @Dillonjames21 Instagram and dillonjames.com.
