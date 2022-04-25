Bakersfield Master Chorale returns to in-person performances on Tuesday

Ready to raise its voices in joy, the Master Chorale returns after a two-year hiatus for a performance on Tuesday.
The 80-voice chorale, under the direction of Dr. Jennifer M. Garrett accompanied by collaborative pianist Patrick Bender, will present "The Peace of Wild Things." This performance, which will also feature members of the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, is subtitled "From Outer Chaos to Inner Connection."
It has been just over two years since there was a live choral music concert from the local group.
A news release declared, "After such long seasons filled with despair and uncertainty, it is refreshing to pause and catch our breath and affirm into our very core ... it is well!"
The performance is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4500 Buena Vista Road. Tickets are $20, $5 for students at the door.