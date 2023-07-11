Chamber music lovers will have a front-row seat to world-class performances this month with the return of the Bakersfield International Music Festival.
Now in its fourth season, the festival at Cal State Bakersfield was founded by Soo-Yeon Park, who is in charge of piano studies and directs the university's opera and chamber music programs.
This 10-day program provides performers of all ages an opportunity to practice their instruments, meet fellow musicians and learn from instructors. It also allows the public to enjoy performances featuring the musicians as well as the artist faculty.
This year, 27 performers who play strings or piano, ranging in age from junior high students to adults, are taking part in the program that began Monday.
A lineup of international faculty members, hailing from Brazil, Korea, Puerto Rico and the U.S., are working with participants.
Along with Park, who plays piano, BIMF faculty include:
Pianist Soohyun Cho, Kyungnam University, Korea
Violinist Julia Lawson Haney, Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra
Violinist Sung-Eun Cho, São Paulo Symphony Orchestra, Brazil
Violinist Kowoon Yang, Kyunghee University, Korea
Cellist Kelvin Diaz Inoa, Fresno City College
Cellist Kyung Eun Choi, Seoul National University, Korea
Cellist Jenny Hyunseung Oh, Concordia University Irvine
This program includes a weekday schedule of rehearsals, individual group coaching sessions, studio classes and master classes.
The public is invited to three concerts, all of which will be held at 7 p.m. in the Dore Theatre on campus, 9001 Stockdale Highway.
Admission to the concerts are free but donations are welcomed. Free parking is available on the concert nights in Lots B and C.
First up is Friday's Young Artists Concert I featuring BIMF participants and faculty member Kelvin Diaz Inoa.
On Tuesday, the faculty concert will be held with performers Sung-Eun Cho, Julia Lawson Haney, Kowoon Yang, Kyung Eun Choi, Kelvin Diaz Inoa, Soohyun Cho, Soo-Yeon Park. The performance will include works by Boccherini, Sarasate, Glière, Rachmaninoff and Brahms.
The BIMF participants will close out the program with the Young Artists Concert II on July 21.
