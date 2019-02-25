After last bringing the funk to Bakersfield in 2013, Average White Band returns to Spectrum Amphitheatre for a show on April 18.
With potent grooves, including "Pick Up the Pieces," "Cut the Cake" and "A Love of Your Own," Average White Band is widely regarded as one of the best soul and funk bands in music history.
Within a year of formation in 1972, the Scottish band became a sensation after scoring a coveted spot on Eric Clapton's comeback concert tour. Following its American debut, "Show Your Hand," the group's self-titled sophomore album solidified its reputation as both a dance band and electrifying live act. Anchored by the hit single, "Pick Up the Pieces," the album became a million-seller. The group continued with a string of hits over the next two decades before going on a seven-year hiatus to pursue solo projects.
Today, the groups maintains a year-round tour schedule with original members Alan Gorrie and Onnie McIntyre, plus a group of longtime collaborators that includes former Tower of Power vocalist, Brent Carter.
The band knows what its fans want as bass player Gorrie told The Californian in 2013: "Our fans will always get what they want, the history book, a fresh performance of all the hits and some surprises you won't expect to hear."
Tickets, which start at $15 plus fees, go on sale Friday at the Rabobank Arena Box Office (1001 Truxtun Ave.) and at AXS.com.
The show is at 7 p.m. April 18 at the venue at The Park at River Walk, 11200 Stockdale Highway.
