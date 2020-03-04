Concerts bring some of life's great pleasures. How fun it is to have a magnet holding tickets on your fridge for an upcoming show, to tell people you are going to a concert or tell them about a great show you just saw, or to be at a concert having such a great time that you all lose track of time and place.
Two weeks ago, I made it to church a little early and took an open seat next to a woman who's a regular at that service. She had the biggest smile I have ever seen on her as she told me all about the concert she recently attended. People behind us chimed in and she had so much fun turning around and telling them the story. I saw her at the next weekend's service and she still had a noticeable skip in her step and twinkle in her eyes.
For the first time in 24 years of putting on concerts, World Records has two shows on successive nights — two shows to help your spirit refuel. Friday night it's Tinsley Ellis, the 2020 Blues Music Awards nominee for blues-rock artist of the year, and on Saturday night we welcome Grammy award-winning bluegrass artist Rhonda Vincent and the Rage.
I'll never forget the afternoon at the record store in 2002 when I opened the mail pouch containing the upcoming release by an artist I didn't know. The CD cover showed a guy with eyes downcast, holding his guitar, the wooded swamp in the background. It looked so good I said to my co-workers Chris and Bruce, "This needs to go in the player right now. Look at this — 'Hell or High Water' by Tinsley Ellis." It just took a few seconds to know we were new Tinsley Ellis fans. Each of us had fallen hard for rock 'n' roll years earlier, and loved it so much we had to find out where it came from. That place is the blues. Because Tinsley Ellis creates right on the stretch where blues turns into rock, he is accessible and invigorating for fans of both types of music.
We started our No Stinkin' Service Charge Blues Series back in 1999. So that afternoon in 2002, the CD was still playing as we wasted no time tracking down the phone number of Eliis' booking agent and pleading for a chance to have the musician come to Bakersfield. This will be show 101 of our blues series, and Ellis' fourth visit. He's on the road away from his hometown of Atlanta promoting his new, 18th release, "Ice Cream in Hell." Local acoustic trio Stonelake, Fleming, and Patrick will open.
Bluegrass royalty back in town
Back in 1996, my record store co-workers and I didn't know too much about bluegrass music, but that didn't stop us from getting hooked on Alison Krauss and Union Station and bringing them to town for shows in 1997 and 2003. In between those two shows, in 2000, the film "O Brother Where Art Thou" helped lots of people find out that bluegrass music was legit, and watching a great bluegrass band weave those songs together on stage is a special treat. Have you seen the terrific eight episode Ken Burns "Country Music" special yet? Each episode highlights bluegrass music as a compass that consistently keeps bringing country music back to the right track.
This Saturday night we host the most decorated artist in the history of bluegrass: Rhonda Vincent and The Rage, her band of the finest bluegrass musicians around. When Rhonda Vincent and the Rage performed at World Records last March, people traveled to Bakersfield from all over California to see them. If you look at Vincent's tour stops, you'll see she doesn't venture west of the Mississippi very often. And if you look her up, listen to her music, and learn more about the group, you'll understand why this Saturday night is your chance to see bluegrass royalty right here in Bakersfield. Local bluegrass quartet Steppin' On the Grass will open.
