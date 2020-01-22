Every heartbeat bears her name after contemporary Christian musician Amy Grant announced her return to Bakersfield.
She will perform March 22 at the Fox Theater. She previously played the downtown theater in 2013.
Tickets, ranging from $38 to $78, are on sale now on eventbrite.com.
Grant's career spans more than 30 years and she has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and has had six No. 1 hits. She has received 26 Dove Awards and 6 Grammy Awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.