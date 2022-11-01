 Skip to main content
American composers in spotlight for BSO concert

The Bakersfield Symphony returns for its latest concert on Saturday with award-winning pianist Fei-Fei Dong as guest artist

Dong will join the orchestra to perform Leroy Anderson's Piano Concerto and Gershwin's iconic "Rhapsody in Blue." The concert will open with William Grant Still's Festive Overture and close with Gershwin's "An American in Paris."

