American composers in spotlight for BSO concert

The Bakersfield Symphony returns for its latest concert on Saturday with award-winning pianist Fei-Fei Dong as guest artist
Dong will join the orchestra to perform Leroy Anderson's Piano Concerto and Gershwin's iconic "Rhapsody in Blue." The concert will open with William Grant Still's Festive Overture and close with Gershwin's "An American in Paris."
"I'm so excited for us to present this all-American program to our audience," conductor Stilian Kirov noted in a news release. "As always, we aim to include music that is exciting, inspiring and diverse.
"We are also very lucky to have Fei-Fei back in Bakersfield sharing her outstanding artistry with our community and performing not one, but two fabulous works."
Praised for her "bountiful gifts and passionate immersion into the music she touches" (The Plain Dealer), the pianist is a winner of the Concert Artists Guild Competition and a top finalist at the 14th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. She continues to build a reputation for her poetic interpretations, charming audiences with her "passion, piquancy and tenderness" and "winning stage presence" (Dallas Morning News), both in the U.S. and internationally, including her native China.
In addition to its already robust education programs and offerings, the symphony continues to find ways to "grow and inspire" students throughout Kern County, this year contracting with their guest artists to hold masterclasses at our local colleges. Dong, who is deeply committed to sharing her joy for music, will hold a free masterclass at Bakersfield College for students in our community.
Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Saturday at Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave. An optional preconcert lecture will be held at 5:30 p.m. before the concert begins at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $30. For more information, visit BSOnow.org or call 661-323-7928.