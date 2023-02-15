All the fun you can stuff into this Fat Tuesday

Before the solemn season of Lent begins, many celebrate Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday as it is known in English. Although the length of the revelry can vary, the final Tuesday before Ash Wednesday is marked by indulgence in various forms.
Although we're a long way from New Orleans, where Mardi Gras is a citywide affair, Bakersfield still finds plenty of ways to celebrate. Here are a few to experience for yourself.
The biggest local celebration is certainly the Fat Tuesday Party held at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace.
Mento Buru, the band who started the tradition there in 2006, will headline the free all-ages show that will include additional performances and excitement.
Speaking of excitement, this is the event's first year back after a two-year absence due to the COVID pandemic.
This will be the 15th celebration with the Latin reggae ska band Mento Buru, which held the first a year after the destruction of Hurricane Katrina as a testament to the resilient residents of New Orleans.
Along with music by Mento Buru, the evening will include an opening performance by the Ridgeview High Wolf Pack Mardi Gras Ensemble, under the direction of Rob Martens.
Bakersfield singer Itze Garcia will be a special guest for the evening, which will include face painting by Fabulous Faces by Nallely.
Doors open at 5 p.m., followed by the show from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Crystal Palace, 2800 Buck Owens Blvd. The kitchen closes at 8 p.m. for those dining there.
Admission is free and seating is first come, first served.
Other Fat Tuesday indulgences
Sonder (9500 Brimhall Road #100): Let the good times roll at the northwest restaurant, which will serve themed drinks and specials all day starting at 11 a.m. Make reservations via OpenTable at sonderbakersfield.com.
Jon Ranger will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.
The Sinking Ship (1927 K St.): The downstairs tiki bar brings the Big Easy downtown with a slushy version of the classic Bourbon Street-style hurricane, made with dark Jamaican and light Puerto Rican rums, passion fruit, lime and orange juice and grenadine.
Also on the menu are a king cake cocktail, made with dark rum, Licor 43, cinnamon syrup and almond milk; and a Sazerac, a New Orleans variation of a cognac cocktail, named for the Sazerac de Forge et Fils brand of cognac brandy.
The bar will also again offer absinthe service, in the bohemian style, with your choice of absinthe, water and sugar.
GhilaDolci Bakery (2002 19th St.): The downtown bakery will again serve festive treats including king cake scones and sprinkle sugar cookies in the Mardi Gras colors of green, purple and gold. Other surprises may also be on tap.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.