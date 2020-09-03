Leave it to local creatives to find a way to make things happen even during a pandemic. The Panorama Creative Music Summit has moved online for virtual performances running into December.
The Panorama Creative Music Summit started in 2017 as the brainchild of BC jazz studies professor, composer and trumpeter Kris Tiner and commercial music professor Josh Ottum, meant to promote original and improvised music ranging from jazz to pop.
Presented by the Jazz Studies and Commercial Music programs at Bakersfield College, the annual showcase for musicians, local performers and BC faculty, students and alumni normally takes over BC's Simonsen Performing Arts Center for a week of workshops and live concerts.
This year, the summit was able to transition to an online format, which kicked off Wednesday, with the support of the Lydia Jennings Finlinson and Burns L. Finlinson Endowment of the Bakersfield College Foundation.
Live sessions with guest artists, held on Zoom, will be posted on the Bakersfield College Jazz Studies Facebook page (facebook.com/bakersfieldcollegejazz). Each performer or group will put on a 20- to 30-minute set followed by an artist talk and Q&A with music students.
Sessions started Wednesday singer-songwriter and "American Idol" finalist Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, whose performance is posted on the Facebook page. The remaining schedule includes:
Sept. 9: Charlie Zanne Band, local folk-Americana duo with BC alumna Amanda McCaslin. 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 21: Bennie Maupin, legendary jazz saxophonist who performed with Miles Davis. 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 30: Gary Rink, local bassist and Bakersfield Sound Co. manager. 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 5: Dave Bazan, indie rock singer-songwriter with Pedro the Lion. 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 14: Ronald Ramirez, producer and owner of Going Underground Records. 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 21: The Appletons, country-blues duo. 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 28: Mary Osbourne at 100, presentation by Susan Scaffidi on the pioneering jazz guitarist. 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 4: Heidi Trefethen, producer, sound engineer and French horn player. 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 18: Scotty Barnhart, jazz trumpeter and director of the Count Basie Orchestra. 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 25: Nate Wood, multi-instrumentalist who performs with Kneebody and The Calling. 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 2: Jamaaladeen Tacuma, bassist from Ornette Coleman. 2:30 p.m.
