Americana fans have plenty of reasons to tune in on Friday for the latest show in Fox Theater's "Live Stream Vaccine: The Entertainment Cure" livestream concert series. This week Caleb Henry and The Customs will perform as well as Sammy Kay.
Henry, an Americana/country rock artist, writes from real-life experiences of love, loss and redemption, with an eye for a better future from lessons learned. Backed by The Customs," Caleb he delivers performances full of energy and heart for those who like to live on the wild side.
East Coast native Kay recently married and relocated to Bakersfield, to the town's musical benefit. The Americana singer-songwriter is exploring what Nashville west is really like, bringing a bit of East Coast attitude to the local sound.
Kay, along with wife Beth, runs Revolution Vintage, the vintage clothing space and boutique record label that operates a digital merchandise table for the event at revolutionVTG.com. The merch includes designs by local artist Chris Borbon.
Since August, the series streams weekly concerts through the 23ABC News app and OTT stream, which is available for smartphones, tablets, televisions with an internet connection, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick or Apple TV.
Viewers can tip the musicians during the concert. Most performers use the apps CashApp, Venmo or Paypal, and their usernames can be viewed live on the air or in the description of the events on the Fox Theater website.
The public can also support the overall series and the theater with donations, which can be made at thebakersfieldfox.com.
This week's show, which goes live at 7 p.m. Friday, is presented by Visit Bakersfield.