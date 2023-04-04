 Skip to main content
All-American Rejects to make local stop on headlining tour

The All-American Rejects will headline the "Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour," which will include a stop at Mechanics Bank Theater on Oct. 2.

The "Dirty Little Secret" is out: After nearly a decade, The All-American Rejects will headline a tour that kicks off this June.

Its "Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour" will head to 27 cities including a stop at Mechanics Bank Theater on Oct. 2.

