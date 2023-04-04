All-American Rejects to make local stop on headlining tour

The "Dirty Little Secret" is out: After nearly a decade, The All-American Rejects will headline a tour that kicks off this June.
Its "Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour" will head to 27 cities including a stop at Mechanics Bank Theater on Oct. 2.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The "Dirty Little Secret" is out: After nearly a decade, The All-American Rejects will headline a tour that kicks off this June.
Its "Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour" will head to 27 cities including a stop at Mechanics Bank Theater on Oct. 2.
Joining the emo pop band at its Bakersfield performance will be New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack and The Get Up Kids.
"We've been trying to get out on the road in a proper way for the last few years," the band said in a statement. "We finally realized after playing When We Were Young that the world was ready to pull out of their 'guilty pleasure chest' and celebrate the soundtrack of their youth. When New Found Glory, The Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack and The Get Up Kids signed on, the feeling was 'This is a celebration of summers gone by.' It's time to embrace the cumulative joy of growing up."
Best friends in high school in Stillwater, Okla., vocalist/bassist Tyson Ritter and guitarist Nick Wheeler founded the band in 1999.
Taking inspiration from bands including Bon Jovi and Def Leppard, as well as emo forebears such as Weezer and Jimmy Eat World, the Rejects learned the value of big sticky melodies, like its 2002 indie hit "Swing, Swing," 2005's "Dirty Little Secret" and 2008's "Gives You Hell."
Doors open at 5 p.m., show is at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at the theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets, ranging from $54.50 to $84.50, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com.
Citi card members have access to presale tickets now through 10 p.m. Thursday through the Citi Entertainment program at citientertainment.com. (Citi is the official card of the Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour.)
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 311,891
Deaths: 2,639
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 307,147
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 70.89
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.09
Updated: 3/23/23