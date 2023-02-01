Air Supply to play Fox Theater on Aug. 17

Feeling "All Out of Love"? Take heart: The ones that you love are headed back to Bakersfield this summer. Air Supply will perform Aug. 17 at the Fox Theater.
Since 1975, Russell and Hitchcock have been friends and making music, starting with "Love and Other Bruises" and "If You Knew Me."
They toured with Rod Stewart across Australia then the U.S. and Canada but didn't break into the North American market until music executive Clive Davis signed them to Arista Records in 1980.
In 2013, Air Supply was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association’s Hall of Fame. Two years later, it celebrated its 40th anniversary.
The band last played Bakersfield during the Kern County Fair in 2018.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $65 to $150, go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. at thebakersfieldfox.com, at the box office and by phone 661-324-1369 weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Also available are VIP packages ($250 to $300), which include a photo meet and greet with Air Supply, access to the sound check, Q&A session with the band and collectible VIP laminate. These packages must be purchased online at thebakersfieldfox.com.