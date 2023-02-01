 Skip to main content
Air Supply to play Fox Theater on Aug. 17

Air Supply Fox

Air Supply returns to Bakersfield on Aug. 17 to perform at the Fox Theater.

 Courtesy of Warner Noël Performing Arts Center

Feeling "All Out of Love"? Take heart: The ones that you love are headed back to Bakersfield this summer. Air Supply will perform Aug. 17 at the Fox Theater.

Since 1975, Russell and Hitchcock have been friends and making music, starting with "Love and Other Bruises" and "If You Knew Me."

