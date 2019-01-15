Ever since "Riverdance," "Stomp" and Taiko drum acts first took to the road, stage productions featuring exotic music, dance and costumery have been a staple on the touring concert circuit. African Children’s Choir concerts share those same creative components, but in a more intimate, authentic and ultimately illuminating way.
The most visible, and audible, outreach project of the organization Music for Life, this ever-changing congregation of 7- to 10-year-olds made its first tour of North America nearly 35 years ago, and has since racked up an extraordinary wealth of accomplishments: They’ve performed for the queen of England, appeared on "The Tonight Show" and "American Idol," and performed alongside Sir Paul McCartney and gospel legend Kirk Franklin. They also won a Grammy.
But mostly, the African Children’s Choir plays churches — hundreds of them, in fact, in dozens of countries. (The choir will perform at Ridgeview Community Church in Bakersfield Sunday.) When not performing, the young performers attend free primary schools that are built and sustained by the choir’s parent organization, which also campaigns on behalf of the 12 million orphans in sub-Saharan Africa.
“Life’s not easy back home for them,” said choir manager Tina Sipp of the children who, in many cases, live in abject poverty. “Schooling is hard and there is a lot going on with their families. But they have really persevered and worked very diligently.”
Music for Life’s direct educational projects are primarily in Uganda and Kenya, countries that are both 85 percent Christian. Perhaps not surprisingly, the organization is Christian as well.
“Not all of our children that come out are from a church background,” said Sipp, “but yes, being a faith-based organization, we certainly want to raise them up in the teachings of Jesus Christ. I do think the culture makes it easier. The children are just very humble, they’re not entitled, they’re very appreciative and very thankful. They’re probably kind of what we used to be, you know? They’re not attached to gadgets and such, they’re creative in their play, they have a lot of energy, they just want to be outside kicking a soccer ball. I don’t even know how many games they have that take zero equipment. They can stand in a circle and play about a dozen games.”
And they can sing. The 20-member choir’s vibrant musical repertoire is a cross-cultural mix that combines gospel songs that will be familiar to western audiences — “This Little Light of Mine,” “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” — with music and dance that originate from the children’s own cultures.
“We do a number of ethnic worship songs in which they’re singing in African languages to the drums,” Sipp said. “So there’s a nice African mix and thread throughout the program, and then African dance from the country they represent. There is a dance called the Can Dance, where they take some cans and they beat those rhythmically as well.”
The result is similar to "Stomp," except more endearing and joyful.
Sipp first heard the choir back in the early ’90s, when she was just starting out with a college ministry at Washington State University. A dozen years later, she saw the choir again and realized that this was her calling.
With increasing intolerance in the world, Sipp believed the children of the choir bring a positive message of unity.
“They’re just kids and they don’t know that they’re rocking the worlds of people in the audience,” says Sipp admiringly. “They’re just having a good time and eating ice cream.”
