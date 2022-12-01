Advent organ concerts return to First Presbyterian

It is a joy every year to mark the return of the Advent organ recitals at First Presbyterian Church.
The annual event has been an outreach to the community for more than 40 years.
This year's series opened with a concert with Alan Rogers, organist for Our Lady of Perpetual Help and Westminster Presbyterian churches.
Performances continue on Dec. 8 with Meg Wise and friends. The First Presbyterian Church organist will be joined by oboist Charis Franz, Congregational Bible Church organist Marcia Krause, trumpeters Michael Raney and Ben Wilson and flutist Wendy Wilson.
The final concert will take place Dec. 15 with Dr. Kyle Shaw, an assistant music professor at Cal State Bakersfield.
Concerts are held at 12:15 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 1705 17th St.
Admission is free, but nonperishable food items are accepted for the food pantry.
For more information, call 661-325-9419.
