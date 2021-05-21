38 Special set to rock Fox Theater on Nov. 19

Get ready to be "Rockin' Into the Night" with 38 Special, which will play the Fox Theater on Nov. 19.
This show was originally slated for March 2020 but was postponed like the rest of the downtown theater's schedule for the year.
Together for four decades, 38 Special is known for hits such as "Caught Up in You," "Fantasy Girl" and "If I'd Been the One." Along with radio hits, it had songs featured on 1980s films such as the 1984 Nick Nolte film "Teachers" and "Revenge of the Nerds 2."
The band now features guitarist/vocalist Don Barnes, bassist Barry Dunaway, drummer Gary Moffatt, keyboardist/vocalist Bobby Capps and guitarist/vocalist Jerry Riggs.
Along with the Southern rock act, local band The Appletons will perform.
Tickets, ranging from $35 to $85, are on sale now at thebakersfieldfox.com or AXS.com. The Fox has partnered with AXS for most of its ticketing, which will allow customers to have tickets on their phone with the AXS mobile app. (Other events sold through Vallitix will not have tickets available through the AXS app.)
Previously purchases tickets will be honored for the new show. Ticket holders with questions can email info@thebakersfieldfox.com.