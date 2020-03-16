Museums in Bakersfield have closed in an effort to contain COVID-19.
The Buena Vista Museum of Natural History and Science will be closed to the public until March 29. All events scheduled in March have been cancelled or postponed. Visit buenavistamuseum.org to see when events start again.
Bakersfield Museum of Art is temporarily closed to the public from March 17 to April 14.Visit bmoa.org/covid19response to follow updates on information concerning the continuation of education programs and events.
Kern County Museum announced on Facebook that its grounds will be closed to the public beginning March 18 and all spring events will are cancelled including the Spring Break Camp Discover at Lori Brock, all school tours, California History Day and the Spring Lecture Series. The Museum has postponed the Village Flea Spring, scheduled for April 19, and the Haggard Boxcar Music Festival, scheduled for May 9.
