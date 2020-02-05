The Kern County Museum is relaunching its oil exhibition donor plaza.
Contributors can enjoy a lasting legacy with an engraved granite plaque in the plaza for Black Gold: The Oil Experience. The plaques will surround the early 20th-century short tail wooden pumping unit from the 11C camp in Taft.
Plaques come in two sizes: 7 3/4-by-7 3/4 inches for $250 and 15 1/2-by-7 3/4 inches for $500. The larger plaques can have added artwork or logos for an additional $200.
The Kern County Museum, founded in 1941, has a mission to celebrate the history and culture of Kern County.
For more information, contact Kern County Museum community engagement Nicole Bolinger at nicole@kerncountymuseum.org.
future generations might not see this exhibition as so charming.....folks might want to wait a few decades before having their name permanently associated with it.....
