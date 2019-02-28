To say there will be a lot going on at the MuscleKingz Car Show & Concert might be a bit of an understatement, but with a full day of music, cars and TV stars, there's sure to be something for everybody.
The mega event, which will happen at Kern County Raceway on April 13, is set to feature performances by headliner Kip Moore and other acts, original cast members from "The Dukes of Hazzard" and, of course, lots of cars and trucks.
Joining Moore on stage will be Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots (the radio personality's musical comedy group), Parmalee, Tom Wopat, Whey Jennings, Cooter's Garage Band and Tom Solis.
As part of The Good Ole Boys Tour, seven original cast members from the classic "Hazzard" show will be at the event, celebrating its 40th anniversary. Cast members include: Wopat (Luke Duke) Catherine Bach (Daisy Duke), Ben Jones (Cooter Davenport), Sonny Shroyer (Enos Strate), Rick Hurst (Deputy Cletus), Byron Cherry (Coy Duke) and Chris Hensel (Jeb Duke). The iconic General Lee will be there too.
On the car show side, there will be hundreds of classic and modern American muscle cars and lifted and lowered trucks.
The event will be hosted by Brad and Doug Deberti from the Discovery Channel's "Twin Turbos."
Tickets go on sale Friday at 7 a.m., with early bird general admission tickets starting at $20, plus fees. Registration for the car show starts at $45, plus fees.
For more information on the event, go to musclekingz.com or call 888-512-7469.
