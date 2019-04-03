One of the best things about spring is the fruit it brings.
This weekend, Murray Family Farms is celebrating the start of berry season with its first of three Berry Fest events. Saturday and Sunday will be Strawberry Fest, with a festival for blueberries on May 18 and 19 and another for blackberries on June 1 and 2.
Guests at the farm will be able to pick their own berries and play berry games, like the berry relay race and the pit spittin' competition. From 8 to 11 a.m., guests can get free pancakes with paid admission, every weekend in April.
The farm's Cal-Okie Kitchen will also be making some special berry-themed treats.
Regular attractions like the hay ride, jumping pillow, animal garden and corn cannon will also be open for the event.
Admission is $5.99 for children ages 1 to 3 and $11.99 per person for anyone older. The farm is at 6700 General Beale Road. Call 330-0100 or go to murrayfamilyfarms.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.