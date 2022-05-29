 Skip to main content
Movies in the Park ready to rock with 'Trolls: Wolr Tour' on Friday

Families already looking to make summer plans can add some free movie screenings to the list.

Movies in the Park, the Recreation & Parks Department series that runs through June and July in Bakersfield parks, kicks off Friday with the "Trolls: World Tour" at The Park at River Walk, 11200 Stockdale Highway.

Free screenings continue at various parks each Friday night through July 29 (except July 1).

Movies start at dusk. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets as well as snacks.

The schedule consists of:

June 10: "Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey" (1993), Lowell Park

June 17: " Clifford the Big Red Dog" (2021), Jefferson Park

June 24: "A Goofy Movie" (1995), Greystone Park

July 8: "The Croods 2: A New Age" (2020), Wilson Park

July 15: "Luca" (2021), Silver Creek Park

July 22: "The Pink Panther" (2006), Mesa Marin Park

July 29: "Coco" (2017), The Park at River Walk

