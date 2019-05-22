The stage is set for dozens of local contestants on a quest to be named Kern County's ultimate menudo and pozole chefs during the 21st annual Latino Food Festival Menudo and Pozole Cook-Off being held Sunday at the Kern County Museum.
This annual community tradition and cultural festival, crafted by the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, has become a beloved community event for the past two decades. Each year, the organization prides itself in planning a family-fun event that draws peoples of a variety background who join in on the fun for a blend of Hispanic culture, food and live entertainment.
“The festival is one of the Hispanic chamber’s signature events in that it brings hundreds of people together for celebration and fun over Memorial (Day) weekend,” said Ken Ouellette, chair of the board. “I am constantly amazed to hear about the amount of support for this event. People love that it is held at the Kern County Museum as well.”
In addition to the long-standing menudo cook-off, a pozole contest has been added to the mix.
“We decided to add a little more flavor to our event of the year," Jay Tamsi, president/CEO of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said of the new cook-off.
While many come out to watch menudo aficionados compete for bragging rights, organizers expect more will show up to test the best-of-the-best pozole dish. While menudo carries a mythical legend of curing hangovers (or as some would say, bringing the dead back to life), the traditional stew is also known for its primary ingredient, honeycomb tripe (the stomach lining of a cow), which fans love for its flavor and taste. With ingredients that can include garlic, onion, and hominy, menudo can be made mild or spicy and in a red, white or green soup blend.
While some argue that it dates back to the pre-Columbian period, pozole is a Mexican soup layered with hominy kernels, onion, garlic, cabbage and other ingredients. Although traditionally pork-based, it can come in various forms including one made of chicken or chile verde.
Organizers say what makes the competitions special is that many will add their own creativity or family cooking secrets into the dish. For those still interested in competing in either competition, the chamber is still accepting applicants, officials said.
Along with the cook-off competition, the festival includes a jalapeño-eating contest, a children’s activities area, a selection of other food and consumer and informational vendors, as well as three stages of live entertainment.
In the past, the event has brought sensational main-stage acts such as Little Joe y La Familia, whose 40-plus-year career has earned him the title of “King of the Brown Sound," and soul/disco queen Evelyn “Champagne” King.
However, this year proves that the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce continues to deliver top entertainment that knows how to party. This year’s headliner is be four-time Grammy winner Ramon Ayala y Sus Broncos de Norte. The Mexican musician is known for fan-favorite hits such as “Un Reconcito en el Cielo,” “Tragos Amargos,” “Mi Golondrina” and “Un Puño de Tierra.”
“It is truly exciting for us to have the opportunity to present Ramon Ayala as our key performance,” Tamsi said. “Many in the community know him as the ‘King of the Accordion.'”
“This event has become a gathering of family and friends having a great time and making memories in the process of cooking and bonding,” said Tamsi, adding that many of those who attend each year come from throughout the state.
Other entertainment includes Velorio, La Sonora Explosiva, Mariachi San Marcos de Bakersfield, HindSite, Lost Vinyl (a Tower of Power tribute), La Marcha and Ballet Folklorico Huaztecalli.
And while the cultural festival is all about a good time, organizers said the event is what allows the Hispanic chamber to continue in all its services and benefits to its membership. Tamsi explained that the event is the chamber’s largest fundraiser of the year and because its continued growth, the chamber has been able to serve more members and put on numerous business workshops, networking events and scholarship support.
There is still some time to participate as a booth vendor as well. Prices vary for other vendor booth categories. Potential vendors as well as sponsors are being asked to contact the KCHCC office at 633-5495.
Admission is $15 in advance, $20 at the door; and free for children under 5. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at the following Bakersfield locations: KCHCC office at 1601 H St. #201 near Truxtun Avenue; La Mina Cantina locations at 4001 Auburn St. and 8020 District Blvd.; and Bootleggers at 955 Oak St. In addition, tickets are sold at CM Enterprises at 1208 Main St. in Delano.
Discounted tickets, including a $50 family four-pack, are available online at showclix.com/event/kchcc-latino-food-festival.
Jason Gutierrez is a marketing consultant who works with the chamber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.