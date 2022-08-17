 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mountain Festival a 'Homecoming' for Tehachapi

Although plenty of visitors flock to the annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival, it's definitely loved best by its residents, current and former. So it's only fitting that this weekend's festivities are focused on homecoming.

"This year's theme, 'A Mountain Homecoming,' is a tribute to multiple generations of Tehachapi residents who return home to celebrate this long-standing event with friends and family," Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce President Jeanette Pauer told the Tehachapi News.

Coronavirus Cases