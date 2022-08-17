Mountain Festival a 'Homecoming' for Tehachapi

Although plenty of visitors flock to the annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival, it's definitely loved best by its residents, current and former. So it's only fitting that this weekend's festivities are focused on homecoming.
"This year's theme, 'A Mountain Homecoming,' is a tribute to multiple generations of Tehachapi residents who return home to celebrate this long-standing event with friends and family," Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce President Jeanette Pauer told the Tehachapi News.
Pauer is leading her first festival but this is the 59th for the town that will celebrate with food, games, a rodeo, live music, entertainment and more.
The fun started last Saturday with the children's pet parade, which returned after a hiatus during the pandemic.
All participants are invited to join the Tehachapi Mountain Dog Fanciers, which sponsored the event, to walk in the Tehachapi Mountain Parade on Saturday.
Along with the parade there are plenty of activities for revelers of all ages.
Off to the rodeo: A popular event for the festival is the two-day PRCA rodeo, hosted by the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association, which is celebrating 59 years of rodeo in Tehachapi.
Pre-show entertainment will be provided by the Wild Wind Riders equestrian drill team.
Entrants will compete in team roping, calf tying, and bronc or bull riding.
Each performance will also include the popular dollar dig for kids 8 and under.
Gates open two hours in advance, with food and beverages available along with a newly enlarged vendor area.
The event starts at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday at Tehachapi Event Center & Rodeo Grounds, 415 N. Dennison Road.
Admission is $20 (plus fees), $17 for seniors, veterans, service members and children ages 3-10. Children under the age of 3 are admitted free with a paid adult, but must sit on a lap.
Tickets are available at tehachapiprorodeo.com in advance or at the gate the day of the event. Parking will be $10 (cash) and is a fundraiser for local youth groups.
(Rodeo fans are asked to bring cash for purchases as the internet connection at the arena is very weak.)
Parade and park fun: A big draw on Saturday is the parade, which kicks off at 10 a.m. at Mountain View Avenue and West E Street (near the former Kmart), heading east on F Street through downtown Tehachapi.
Along with the Tehachapi Mountain Dog Fanciers, parade-goers can expect to see local celebrities, floats, equestrian riders, color guards, marching bands, classic cars and more.
It culminates at Philip Marx Central Park where attendees can then enjoy live music and the Arts and Craft Fair, which will have more than 60 artisans. Commercial and nonprofit organizations will be on hand with food booths serving a variety of snacks and meals and the chamber will operate a beer garden in the middle of the park.
Parade awards will be announced at 1:20 p.m. at the park.
Live entertainment begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, continuing until 5 p.m. Entertainers include the Black Gold Cloggers and bands New Vinyl, Overdrive and Fistful of Nickels.
Entertainment on Sunday begins with students from Calliope Music Studios at 11:45 a.m. and continues until 5 p.m. with the bands Aerial Garden, Blue Mountain Tribe and Metal Shop.
Dance the night away: Couples interested in a night of dinner and dancing have two chances this weekend.
The Tehachapi VFW (221 W. Tehachapi Blvd.) will serve dinner at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday night followed by live music and dancing. Both events are open to the public whether it's date night or a chance for dinner with veterans.
For more information, call 822-7500.
Get on your running shoes: Runners can start their festival experience with the Mountain Gallop 5K on Saturday.
The event, sponsored by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District, starts at 7 a.m. at the Aspen Builders Activity Center, 410 W. D St., Tehachapi.
Registration fee is $35 in advance (at tvrpd.org) or $40 on Saturday.
The top three overall male and female winners will receive medals as well as the top three in each age division. Medals will be awarded following the race.
Call 822-3228 for more information.
You'll flip for this: If running isn't your thing, head to the Veterans Hall (125 E. F St.) on Saturday for the pancake breakfast
It is sponsored by American Legion Post 21 and prepared by the Christian Life Assembly Kids Life of Tehachapi, who will dish out pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice from 7 to 9:30 a.m.
The event will be held at the Veterans Hall, 125 E. F St., Tehachapi.
Give praise: Christian Life Assembly will hold a "Worship in The Park" service from 9 to 10 a.m. Sunday at Central Park.
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and celebrate Jesus Christ in worship led by the Christian Life Assembly band as well as a message from the pastor. Free doughnuts and coffee will be served as well.
For more information, visit clatehachapi.com or call 822-3813.
What a gem of a show: The Tehachapi Valley Gem and Mineral Society's popular gem and mineral show will be held in conjunction with the festival on Saturday and Sunday.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St..
Shine time: The popular Thunder on the Mountain Car Show, which attracts cars from all over Southern California, returns on Sunday.
Hot rods, classics, customs, muscle cars and more will be displayed on Green Street in downtown Tehachapi from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
In addition to an amazing display of cars, this year's show will include a special guest appearance by Ian Roussel from Full Custom Garage.
At high noon, stand by to hear a little "Thunder on the Mountain" as all 300-plus vehicles and motorcycles are asked to turn the keys in their ignitions at the same time, causing a rumble that spreads from one end of the car show, to the other.
Admission is free.
Visit tehachapimountainfestival.com for a full schedule of festival events.