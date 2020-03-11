Some people spend their whole lives trying to figure out how to make a living doing what they love. Luckily for Josette Kouyomjian, it's been a bit quicker.
"It's taken half of my lifetime to figure out how my values can line up with my career," she said.
Marrying two things are important to her — the fashion industry and the human condition — the stylist has found a way to share the beauty of fashion in a sustainable way.
With the Number 46 Style Box, which will hold a launch party Thursday at Midtown Studios, Kouyomjian aims to help people hone their own style.
During her 25 years in the fashion industry — from retail and trend forecasting to styling — she has worked with brands and clients ranging from celebrities and executives to young professionals and housewives.
Although personal style varies, all have wanted to create looks and a wardrobe they could love. Doing that thoughtfully, considering the consumer and product sourcing, is what Kouyomjian does best.
Each style box contains five to 10 items selected based on the recipient's needs. Kouyomjian said she starts out with a 10-minute consultation including questions targeted to pinpoint the person's goals, e.g., a more professional look or a change in life. Sizing and preferences — Hate scarves? No problem — are also factored in before Kouyomjian starts sourcing pieces, which can include apparel and accessories.
Unlike other fashion subscriptions like Stitch Fix or Box of Style, Number 46 focuses on sustainability, offering items that are primarily vintage or secondhand.
"I would love to break that idea that buying secondhand that makes you less than," Kouyomjian said. "It's actually very cool and on trend to thrift. Obviously that will produce less new clothes and less stuff in our landfill."
The stylist said she searches estate sales, vintage markets in Los Angeles and San Francisco as well as swap meets, often running into stylists and designers and the occasional celebrity.
Currently Kouyomjian has about a dozen subscribers, including a client in Los Angeles and one on the East Coast, but is excited to add more.
There are three options: monthly ($49.99), quarterly ($59.99 every three months) and seasonal ($74.99 in spring and fall). Kouyomjian will keep the prices at the introductory rate until May 31, when all will rise by $22.50.
Along with seeing examples of existing boxes (men's and women's), the event will allow people to ask any styling or fashion questions of Kouyomjian, who is passionate about sustainable styling and the beauty of secondhand and vintage.
"Educating people is really important to me," she said. "If you can help someone else learn that's really what life is about."
Chris Turner will also offer a demonstration on mending and garment care including basic how-tos like sewing on a button, getting a stain out and mending a hole in a sweater.
Those who arrive early will have a chance for a mini style refresh. Two people will be styled by Kouyomjian in vintage or secondhand, with a hair refresh by Midtown owner Angie Brauer, makeup by Breanna Borton and a "little something fun with their nails" courtesy of Natalie Rubio.
There will also be live fashion illustrations by Raul Magdaleno Jr., refreshments from Venue Unknown and photos by Reema Hammad Photography.
Guests can also check out the salon, which Brauer recently took over, which features the work of other female business owners like Kouyomjian, who has a rack of apparel and accessories; and jewelry designers Cortnie Enns (Tiny Particles of Light) and Kristin Palm (KMP Things).
