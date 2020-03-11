NUMBER 46 STYLE BOX LAUNCH PARTY

What: Open house with live fashion illustrations by Raul Magdaleno Jr., refreshments by Venue Unknown, photos by Reema Hammad Photography, mini style refresh for two attendees

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: The Loft at Midtown Studios, 1911 F St.

More information: number46.shop/products/style-box