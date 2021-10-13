More Halloween events brewing this month

As we creep closer to the holiday, the calendar cauldron is overflowing with activities. Here are more coming up this month.
Fall Family Car-Show and Trunk or Treat Event: The Lavender Garden off Highway 46 near Lost Hills is hosting this car show and pop-up market on Oct. 23.
Multiple local car clubs will show off their classic cars and enter into a "best decorated car" competition. Guests are also encouraged to dress up and there will be a costume contest for multiple age groups, with prizes given out to the winners.
Car show entrants and vendors will give away candy for young attendees. Make sure to bring bags for the kids to collect their treats.
Children can also enjoy exploring the pumpkin patch, getting their faces painted or ride the train with their family.
Food and beverage vendors will have snacks and dining options that can be enjoyed in outdoor seating areas.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lavender Garden, 14014 Highway 46, Lost Hills. (Note: The garden is about 18 miles west of the city.)
Admission is $10 or $5 for children 12 and under (free for those under 1 year). Purchase tickets ahead (plus fee) at thelavendergarden.com or at the gate. Tickets include parking.
Fourth annual Halloween Bar Crawl: National event organizer Crawl With Us is back, bringing a holiday-themed bar crawl through downtown Bakersfield on Oct. 30. Attendees will check in between 4 and 6 p.m. at BottleShock Wine + Brew on 19th Street.
More than 1,000 people are expected to take part, according to estimates from the organizer, which bills itself as the largest bar crawl company in the nation "with over 111,000 crawlers!"
Stops include 2nd Phase Brewing; CraSh Lounge, which will serve a $3 whiskey-based Vampire Shot, a Dirty Shirley ($4) and $5 Shot & Brew (whiskey or tequila with a Modelo draft beer); Guthrie's Alley Cat; Brimstone Bar at the Padre Hotel, serving a Jell-O shot; The Silver Fox Starlite Lounge; and Jerry's Pizza & Pub.
All locations will have specials, with details coming closer to the event. Admission includes two free drinks or shots and access to exclusive drink specials and food.
A professional photographer will be snapping images all night and there is a costume contest with a $1,000 grand prize. (Visit crawlwith.us/costumecontest for contest rules.)
It all ends with an afterparty at Jerry's from 10 p.m. to midnight.
The crawl kicks off at 4 p.m. at BottleShock, 1002 19th St., Suite C.
Early bird tickets are available through Saturday for $20 (plus fee) or $15 (plus fee) if buying four or more at crawlwith.us/bakersfield/halloween. The price will go up closer to the event.
October Full Moon Ride: There's nothing particularly spooky about this Oct. 20 ride along the Kern River Parkway Trail except the seasonal full moon. Bike Bakersfield organized the family-friendly, all-ages cruise that starts at Beach Park.
All bicycles should have a front-facing headlamp and at least a red, rear-facing reflector to ride at night. Helmets are also required for riders under age 18.
The ride will be held at a comfortable, 10- to 12-mph pace, winding up at Lengthwise at The Marketplace. Make sure you have a plan to get back to the start point if you've left your car at the park.
Riders will take off at 7 p.m. from the park, 3400 21st St.