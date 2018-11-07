People are used to seeing extreme sports at the Coors Grandstand Arena at the fairgrounds, but an event this week will swap out the bucking bulls and cowboys for a different kind of rodeo.
At the Monster Truck Night of Thrills, guests can check out the giant trucks and the cars they smash this Saturday evening at the arena on the Kern County Fairgrounds.
"This is a fun, family event that features big blown monster trucks just like you see on TV," said Sara Quercio, marketing director for Monster Truck Thunder, which puts on the show.
The show will feature monster trucks, tuff trucks, motorcycles and quad racers, plus, for the first time in Bakersfield, the Robo Dragon, a transforming dragon that blows fire and eats cars.
Quercio said people can expect "a great night of family entertainment at a reasonable price," adding that a limited number of tickets are just $10. (Other tickets go up to $18.)
There will also be rides available on the Fire Chief for $10 starting when gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets bought in advance will come with a free Pit Party pass, where guests can get up close to touch the trucks.
Two drivers with Bakersfield ties will be racing: Pat Gerber in Shocker and Terry Woodcock with Cyclops.
Tuff truck and quad races are open to locals to compete. Interested racers should enter at the gate at 5 p.m.
Quercio said Monster Truck Thunder has been producing monster truck events for more than 30 years. Saturday's show will be the company's last for this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.