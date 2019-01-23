Whether your interests lie with trucks or trousseaus, two upcoming events are offering free tickets to federal workers affected by the government shutdown.
The TRAXXAS Monster Truck Tour, which will stop at the Rabobank Arena on Friday and Saturday, has 500 tickets available for federal employees for the first night's show at 7:30 p.m. To receive two complimentary tickets, just go to the arena's box office (1001 Truxtun Ave.) and present a valid government ID.
"We all need to support each other and rally together at times like this," said Tony Maderazzo, chief operations officer of TRAXXAS, in a news release. "This is what defines us as Americans. When the chips are down, we stand together.”
Regular tickets for this weekend's monster truck shows range from $11 to $40. Go to rabobankarena.com or call 852-7300 for more information.
Free admission is also available for federal employees to the Kern County Bridal Association's wedding expo on Sunday at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
All federal employees can receive up to two tickets by presenting a valid federal ID. Tickets can be claimed ahead of time or on the day of the event.
The expo goes from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. General admission is $15, VIP is $25 and platinum VIP is $45.
Call 633-9200 or visit kerncountybridalassociation.com for tickets and more information.
