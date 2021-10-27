Monster mash in as much fun as you can this week

Whether you’re looking for boos or booze, this is your final call for Halloween fun. This is as many events as we could cram into this pillowcase of holiday goodies so plan accordingly.
Thursday
Fourth Annual Bakersfield Police Department HalLAWeen: Kids can expect goodies and photo ops with characters. The outdoor event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at the City Hall North parking lot at the corner of 17th and Eye streets.
October Fun Fest: Murray Family Farms has plenty for the family to check out including bounce pillow, pumpkin patch, slide hill, corn maze, expanded sunflower field, storybook trail, vortex tunnel, giant web, brand-new picnic area, animal garden and exotic aviary. Potato blasters ($3), paintball gallery ($10) or a combo ($10 on sale now) available on weekends. Noon to 8 p.m. through Sunday, Murray Family Farms, 6700 General Beale Road. $8.99-$24.99 for weekdays, $9.99-$29.99 for weekends. 855-868-7729. murrayfamilyfarms.org.
All Hallows' Eve Fall Choral Concert: Listen to Bakersfield College's College Choir, Chamber Singers, Renegade Chorus perform a mix of classical, contemporary, folk music and film scores. Along with BC talent, the concert will feature members of the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, live mariachi and art created live on stage. The last performance is at 7:30 p.m. on campus, 1801 Panorama Drive. Admission is $10, $5 for students, staff, seniors, veterans and children. The venue will be limited to 100 guests, so purchase tickets at eventbrite.com. Note: Masks are required while indoors and campus visitors must complete BC’s Daily Health Tracker on the day of the performance.
Redrum Haunted House: Take the villains of your favorite scary movies and put them in a house created by masterful local artists and you've got this brand-new attraction that wraps up its first season this week. Redrum Haunted House is open from 7 to 10 p.m. weekdays and 7 p.m. to midnight on weekends, at 3824 Wood Lane. Admission is $20 with all funds going for future Artists Seeking Knowledge classes. Tickets are available in advance at eventbrite.com. Those who purchase online will be able to get into a VIP line while others buying the night of will need to wait in a general admission line. For the latest on the haunt, visit @redrumhauntedhousenbakersfield on Instagram.
Hoodini's Trick-or-Treat Trail: Puzzle Effect - Bakersfield is hosting its first Halloween event with some trick-or-treating, costume contest, giveaways and 30 percent discount on gift cards for future visits to the escape room business. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at Puzzle Effect, 3616 Coffee Road, #C. Free admission; register at eventbrite.com/e/187775540697.
Friday
Halloweentown: Get the little ones dressed up for the trick-or-treat safe zone with treats and candy from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1000 S. Owens St. Admission is free.
Trunk-or-Treat: The Silver Creek Community Center, 7011 Harris Road, will offer treats and fun for the kids from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. followed by a screening of the 2019 animated film "The Addams Family" in the park.
Trick or Tweet: Beale Memorial Library is hosting an indoor trick-or-treating event with more than 30 booths, Star Wars characters, spooky storytime, a free meal and snack, games and more. Children and adults welcome from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the library, 701 Truxtun Ave.
Seventh annual Halloween Bash: Check out this 21-and-over party with taco and Philly cheesesteak station, drink specials, outdoor patio bar, DJs, goodies and more. All costumes are welcome and encouraged, with the best being recognized in a contest. The DJ lineup includes DJs Nokturnal, Ill Flow, Wifey and Redeemed. Doors open at 8 p.m. at Elements Venue, 3401 Chester Ave. Admission is $15 in advance, $20 at the door. VIP tickets, which include a reserved seat, three tacos and a souvenir lanyard, are $25, $30 at the door. Tickets available at eventbrite.com or call 661-301-4681 for larger group reservations and bottle service.
Monster Bash: Celebrate unity and pride in a spooky way at this 18-and-over LGBTQIA gathering featuring local drag queens, bands and go go dancers. Drag shows will be hosted by Pheobe D’Monroe. There will be a costume contest for best his and hers outfits. Enjoy Top 40s tunes spun by DJ Poison, with breaks covered by DJ Josex. Food and treats available from Zaddy's Tacos, Howie's Micheladas and more. Doors open at 7 p.m. show starts at 9 p.m., The Tower Venue, 1200 Truxtun Ave, Suite 100. Admission is $10 in advance, $15 at the door. VIP table is $250, includes a bottle of alcohol and mixer for your group of five. Tickets available at eventbrite.com.
Scare Valley/Halloweenville: Fear is back as visitors encounter the ghosts and mysterious dark energy of Lucian Morton's mansion in the Scare Valley side of things. Families can enjoy more treats than terror in Halloweenville, which offers a pumpkin patch, Haunted Hayride, Ghosts vs. Ghouls laser tag, Tarantula Train Ride and Casper's Zone bounce area. Brave souls can also shoot zombies. 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, 6 to 10 p.m. Sundays (Scare Valley opens at dusk), now through Tuesday, Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave. Free admission to pumpkin patch. Halloweenville: $10 (free for children 2 and under), includes 10 paintballs per paid entry (does not include the haunt). Scare Valley: $25 on Friday and Sunday, $30 on Saturday, good for one haunt walk-through, access to all Halloweenville activities. One-time-use Scare Valley fast pass available for $10 per person. Tickets available at scarevalley.com.
"Tunnel of Terror: CARnEVIL": Brave The Stranglin Bros. Freak Show, which has taken over Ridgecrest’s Blue Rocket Car Wash to offer a drive-thru haunted car wash experience. Costumed employees embrace the spooky carnival theme while helping make sure your vehicle comes out squeaky clean. Proceeds benefit the Burroughs High School Marching Band. Get in on the scares from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Blue Rocket Car Wash, 141 S. China Lake Blvd., Ridgecrest. $18, includes car wash and goodie bag; those with an unlimited car wash pass can make a $3 donation.
Saturday
Halloween Monster Mash: Bring the kids (12 and under) for a fun-filled morning that includes access to Flight Adventure Park's attractions — wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts, basketball hoops, foam pit and climbing and ninja course elements — as well as safe trick-or-treating, a coloring station, photo opportunities with characters and more. This event runs from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the facility, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., #100. Cost is $11 for 60 minutes, or $16 for 120 minutes. Visit flightfitnfun.com/locations/bakersfield or call 661-864-7874 for more details.
Cinema Under the Stars: Halloween Edition: The Outlets at Tejon will screen "Coco," the Disney film about a young musician in search of his grandfather, for its drive-in experience on Oct. 30. The fun starts at 4 p.m. with trick-or-treating stations throughout the outlets, followed by the screening at 6:30 p.m. Food trucks including Pita Paradise, Get it Twisted and Gonzalez Tacos will sell snacks and dinner. 4 to 8:30 p.m., north parking lot of Outlets at Tejon, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway, Arvin.
"The Monster Squad": Audiences may squirm more at some of the outdated dialogue of this 1987 horror flick than at the actual monsters but this one is still screened for a reason. The PG-13 film follows a young group of monster fanatics who are trying to save their hometown from Count Dracula and his monsters. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. at the Fox Theater, 2001 H St. Tickets are $7, are available at the box office weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. by phone at 661-324-1369 or at thebakersfieldfox.com. Students and military can get buy one get one free on the night of the show. Note: This showing is capped at 999 attendees so proof of vaccination or negative COVID test are not required to attend.
Prairie Fire Halloween Party: The Padre Hotel is here for the "boo-ze" with an evening of $5 drink specials, costume contest and music by The Social Vibe. No cover for the 21-and-over event running from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the hotel, 1702 18th St.
Fourth annual Halloween Bar Crawl: National event organizer Crawl With Us is hosting a holiday-themed bar crawl through downtown Bakersfield. Attendees will check in between 4 and 6 p.m. at BottleShock Wine + Brew, 1002 19th St., Suite C. Other stops include 2nd Phase Brewing, CraSh Lounge, Guthrie's Alley Cat, Brimstone Bar at the Padre Hotel, The Silver Fox Starlite Lounge and Jerry's Pizza & Pub, where an afterparty will be held from 10 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $25 (plus fee) or $20 (plus fee) if buying four or more at crawlwith.us/bakersfield/halloween. Admission includes three drinks and access to food and drink specials.
Sunday
"The Mummy Knows Best": The goofy spooky show plays at the Gaslight all weekend but the Sunday matinee will include a costume contest. Audience members who wear their costumes to the performance will be entered into the contest with prizes offered for the best ones. Matinee at 2 p.m. at the theater, 12748 Jomani Drive. Admission is $25, $23 for seniors and military, $14 for children 12 and under. Call 661-587-3377 for reservations.