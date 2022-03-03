Model train show returns to fairgrounds this weekend

Get on track for the 28th annual Model Train Show & Sale this weekend at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
For nearly three decades, the Golden Empire Historical and Modeling Society Model Train Club has put on this event drawing hundreds of model train enthusiasts from throughout California
Along with thousands of square feet of operating model train displays organized by the club, the two-day event will also include a variety of vendors selling items for all your model needs.
There will also be hourly door prizes and a raffle drawing held for a model train set.
The show will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St.
Admission is $8, free for children ages 12 and under with a paid adult. The one-time charge is good for both days of the show.
For additional information, visit the club’s web site at www.gehams.club or call 661-331-6695.