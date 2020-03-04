Little worlds are created on a table.
Fully powered towns surrounded by forests are merely backdrops for the real star of the show: the model trains.
The Golden Empire Historical and Modeling Society will host its 27th annual Model Train Show this weekend.
Model train layouts vary in scale and show off the display talents of local enthusiasts. There will be hourly door prizes, a drawing for a train set and dozens of dealer tables.
The show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St. Admission is $8, free for children 12 and under with a paying adult.
For more information, call 331-6695 or visit gehams.club.
