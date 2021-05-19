Mini Comic Con a mighty step toward local events

No one may be more excited about this Saturday's Bakersfield Mini Comic Con than organizer Steve Wyatt. That's no slam on local enthusiasm for the biennial celebration but rather testament to the enthusiasm of the event impresario.
"This is my first step back into this world," he said. "It's making me a little nervous. It's been a year and four months since we had a show. Over a year ago last January, there was a Pasadena show and Mouse Con Bakersfield."
Wyatt had a tough year like many other event producers when large gatherings were not allowed. Along with Mouse Con, which he also holds in the Bay Area, he has put on Bakersfield Comic Con for more than 13 years and helps organize Bak-Anime. He also travels as a vendor at other comic book conventions.
Luckily the mini con is held every other year, with a smaller lineup and focused on aiding a local organization or cause. Saturday's event will benefit dogs in need focusing on those owned by the homeless of Bakersfield.
Wyatt said the cause hits close to home. He had a brother and sister, both struggling with drugs, who lived on the streets.
"My sister was on the streets for years. Her one and only companion was her dog. ... For some people, it's their soul companion and their protection."
"We want to fix a really growing problem not only in our city but our country."
Admission for the outdoor show being held in the parking lot at Silver Wolf Comics & Collectibles, is a can of dog food. Wyatt said all cans collected and proceeds from vendor tables will go to help feed the canine companions of those homeless being aided by The Mission of Kern County and Salvation Army.
With their donation, attendees will receive a free comic book. Wyatt said he has lots of "Simpsons" comics but will have other titles to choose from for those with different interests.
"I'm bringing 20 long boxes of comics. I'm not going to run out."
Along with supporting a good cause, the event should be a fun day with 15 vendors selling comics, toys and anime. Wyatt will have $1 comics and other selections as will fellow vendor Scott Hudlow of Comic Wise. Silver Wolf will also be open for business.
Artists on hand will include Scott "Fuzzy" Joseph "Soulstream" creator Saida Wolff, Cora Sweeney and Nate Wilson, who also hosts the "Waffle Punch" podcast with 88.3 Life FM radio personality Matt Pelishek, who will also attend.
Papa John's will also be part of the event selling pizza and beverages.