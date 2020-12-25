Paul Bristol, aka Mr. Karmel Korn, and all the folks at Mill Creek Christian Church who help buy, cook, cool, bag, and sell Karmel Korn at the Kern County Fair want to thank the community for its support during the Karmel Korn mini sale this last month.
We saw some old friends, some new friends, some folks who came all four Sundays, and their smiles (under the masks) were uplifting. When the fair was not held this fall, we felt sad that our favorite local charities wouldn't be able to be funded by the Disciple Men of Mill Creek. After the fair, Mr. Bristol makes sure that every cent of profit is given to those in need.
We give to many local folks: The Boys & Girls Clubs, Habitat for Humanity, Community Action Partnership of Kern, Don Shelton's Memorial Fund, Christian Community Center for the elderly, Bakersfield Rescue Mission, Bethany Homeless Center, veterans and many more. So, we thank you for helping us to give to those Bakersfield foundations that make life a little better.
It's been our pleasure for 75 years to share our Karmel Korn and the love that goes into making every bag with each of you. See you next year at the fair. We'll save you a bag!
Janet Johnson is a member of Mill Creek Community Church.